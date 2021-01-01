From furniture of america
Furniture of America Mingdon 28 in. Antique Light Green 1-Shelf Side Table
Classic demi-lune shaping brings a timeless touch to this transitional half-circle accent table, offered in a choice of antiqued finish options to best complement your decor. The table boasts a curved tabletop and lower shelf, each supported with classic turned legs with slight tapering details. Add style to a compact entryway or add display space to any room in your home. Color: Antique Light Green.