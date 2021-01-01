Minette Modern and Contemporary Gray Fabric Upholstered and Espresso Brown Finished Wood 7-Piece Dining Set

Dining set includes one (1) table and six (6) chairsConstructed from oak woodEspresso brown finishUpholstered in polyester fabric and padded with foamCut-out back designAssembly requiredMade in Malaysia.Timeless design is merged with modern comfort in the Minette dining set. This dining set is made in Malaysia and is constructed from solid wood in an espresso brown finish. The Minette requires assembly and includes one table with six chairs, each upholstered in a light fabric that complements the dark wood finish. An optimal balance of comfort and style, each chair features a plush foam-padded seat, as well as a striking cut-out design on its back. Whether used for chic dinner parties or casual family dinners, the Minette dining set is sure to elevate any dining experience.