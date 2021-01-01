Too many shoes, not enough space? We've got you covered with the perfect, stylish, Mid-Century Modern, and functional solution. Featuring seven shoe shelves and extending open shelves with enough room to store fourteen pairs, this shoe closet is the ultimate in shoe storage and will keep you clutter-free and stress-free with a place for every pair. Featuring a long mirror to check yourself out right away! Perfect in the bedroom or in a closet area, this will stick by you with every new pair of shoes. Manhattan Comfort Minetta 14-Pair Shoe Closet in White | 131AMC166