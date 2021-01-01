Higgins Mineral Grit Small Bird Supplement, 6-oz bag

Give your pal the calcium he needs the natural way with the Higgins Mineral Grit for Birds. It’s made of 100% all-natural oyster shells with zero gravel so it’s a great source of calcium and essential minerals, from nature and not man-made. Plus, it’s enhanced with additional minerals that help support overall health, and infused with anise oil for a unique, licorice flavor and aroma. It’s great for cockatiels, canaries, finches, parakeets and other small birds. Plus, it’s made in the USA and comes in a resealable package that’s easy to use and store.