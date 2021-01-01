Advertisement
Find the PKL Studio Mineral Block Print Home Décor Cotton Fabric at Michaels. Screen printed on cotton duck, this versatile fabric is perfect for a variety of decorative home projects. Screen printed on cotton duck, this versatile fabric is perfect for window accents (draperies, valances, curtains and swags), accent pillows, bed skirts, duvet covers, and other home décor accents. Color: Mineral Contents: 100% cotton Width: 45" (114.3 cm) Maximum cut length: 10 yd. (9.1 m) | PKL Studio Mineral Block Print Home Décor Cotton Fabric | Michaels®