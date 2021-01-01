VICHY Minéral 89 Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Booster 1.69 fl. oz/50ml

Every day, our skin is attacked by daily aggressors like pollution, stress to skin, and fatigue, which causes the skin to be dehydrated and dull. Just like your body needs vitamins to be healthy, skin needs minerals to strengthen its moisture barrier and defend itself. YOUR SKIN’S DAILY DOSE OF STRENGTH - Hydrates, plumps and fortifies. Day after day, skin radiates with a healthy glow. - Skin more resistant to visible aging caused by pollution, stress to skin and fatigue. - Pure and clean formula: Paraben-free, no fragrance, colorants, oil, silicone, alcohol. Combines 89% Vichy Mineralizing Water, rich in 15 minerals, and natural origin Hyaluronic Acid to hydrate, plump, and fortify your skin. Suitable for all skin types and can be used as an oil free moisturizer and a moisturizer for dry skin. A 100% transparent, fast-absorbing, lightweight gel moisturizer. This face moisturizer absorbs quickly into skin leaving it feeling comfortable, softer and hydrated. Non-greasy. Non-sticky. Tested on sensitive skin. Allergy tested. Tested under dermatological control.