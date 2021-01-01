This Minecraft Redstone Light Up Torch is guaranteed to prevent monsters and hostile mobs from spawning wherever you put it. However, be aware that it may draw additional Minecraft fans to your space! This battery-powered LED lamp that looks like a Redstone Torch from Minecraft stands over a foot tall. If you'd prefer to display it on a wall, the corner of the torch conveniently folds down to reveal two keyhole mounting slots that make it easy to hang. It's a perfect reading lamp beside a fan's bed or a fun way to provide additional illumination in a gaming space. Toynk Minecraft Redstone Nightlight Toynk GameStop