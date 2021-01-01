Mindful Wellness Threads Co. Guinea Pig Yoga Position Workout Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Doing a yoga workout, playing with your guinea pig, or having a spiritual moment. This fun guinea pig yoga design is perfect for any of these pursuits. Want to look great doing hot yoga or spending time with your guinea pig? This funny design is for you. Guinea Pig Yoga Position Workout Gift makes a great gift idea for a guinea pig lover. Yoga is the perfect way to improve wellness and mindfulness. With this funny design you can look great doing it. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only