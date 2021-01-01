Mina Multi-Light Pendant Light by Tech Lighting - Color: Clear - Finish: Black - (700TDMINAP7CUB-LED930)

The Mina Multi-Light Pendant Light from Tech Lighting is a modern twist on a classic luminaire. Made of laser-etched pure optic crystal, it features a floating glass inner orb that is enclosed within a larger outer orb. This outer shade is topped with a cylindrical socket that conceals the LED light source and is hung from the ceiling with a sturdy cord. When lit, the light is diffused and reflected through the double shade to cast plentiful, warm glow that is ideal as task lighting. Founded in 1987, Tech Lighting is the leading brand for modern decorative and specification grade architectural lighting. With a passion for innovation, original design and uncompromising quality, Tech Lighting delivers iconic and timeless indoor and outdoor lighting collections. By collaborating closely with lighting and interior designers to understand their needs and to solve their toughest challenges, the company has developed a reputation for excellence in contemporary lighting designs and low voltage lighting systems. Lighting is the only design element that impacts every other design element in a space and the Illinois-based company has applied that same standard to a growing collection of decorative and functional lighting. Their solutions range from modern chandeliers to LED undercabinet to architectural-grade outdoor lighting with a focus on quality and innovation. Shape: Cluster. Color: Clear. Finish: Black