From handy living
Handy Living Mimi Rose Half Round Multi-Lavender and Yellow Floral Arm Chair and Ottoman Set, Multi-Lavender & Yellow Floral
Advertisement
This updated transitional arm chair and ottoman set will add a sophisticated elegance to a living room, bedroom or office. The chair features half round arms, a squared tight back and a removable box seat cushion that provides comfort and style. Covered in a durable, easy clean 100% polyester fabric. Both pieces ship together in 1-box. Easily assembled in less than 30-minutes with included tool and instructions. Imported, color may vary. Color: Multi-Lavender & Yellow Floral.