Milwaukee Wisconsin Single Reversible Comforter

Put the finishing touch on your home. Take your bedroom to the next level with our custom printed comforters. All comforters feature a microfiber printed face with a solid bright white back. Our 0.75” thick batting is held in place by a simple and unobtrusive double square quilting pattern that allows artwork the space to make a big impact. These products are printed and assembled In America from imported components. Features:Printed face, bright white back, double square quilting pattern, 5.4 oz 0.75” thick batting, 100% polyester low melt sheath core binder.Materials:Microfiber. Adorned with original artwork, this timeless design will perfectly compliment your décor style. Machine Wash - Cold Water - Gentle Cycle - Mild Detergent - Non-Chlorine Bleach when needed - Tumble Dry low Color: Violet