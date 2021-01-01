Milwaukee by Albie Designs - Wrapped Canvas Graphic Art Print

Skyline illustration of Milwaukee, Wisconsin in retro-vintage mid-century modern style. Enhance your space with a handmade, gallery-wrapped, canvas print. Our canvases are printed on Artist-Grade canvas with vibrant, fade-resistant latex inks that retain color and resist humidity ensuring longevity and beauty for your artwork. Each canvas is hand-stretched onto warp-resistant, 100% solid wood stretcher bars. Our canvases are made to last and are sure to add a bright spot to any room. Your canvas will arrive ready to display with supplied hanging hardware and instructions. Size: 13.75" H x 11" W x 1.5" D