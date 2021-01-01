MOEN Milton Single-Handle Pull-Down Sprayer Kitchen Faucet with Reflex and Power Clean Attachments in Mediterranean Bronze

The timeless yet fashion-forward design of the Milton pulldown kitchen faucet offers a flexible, detailed look that is complementary to a variety of kitchen styles. The fixture features MOEN's Power Clean spray technology, which cleans 50% faster than MOEN faucets without the technology, and includes 3 additional Power Clean attachments to provide multiple, focused spray options for hard-to-clean items. It also comes equipped with MOEN's Reflex system to ensure smooth operation and secure docking of the spray wand, as well as a matching soap dispenser for a coordinated appearance. Color: Mediterranean Bronze.