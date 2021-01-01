Milton Road Convertible Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Visual Comfort - Color: White - Finish: Brass - (TOB 5150HAB-WG)

The Milton Road Convertible Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Visual Comfort brings an antique, schoolhouse inspired style home. A simple and metallic base descends into an Etched White Glass Shade to evenly distribute light. This ceiling light is versatile, including hardware so that this classic and slightly textured fixture can also become a pendant light to compliment a chosen location. Equally at home against the ceiling in a hallway or installed lower over a common counter space, this transitional fixture complements a spectrum of dÃ©cor styles. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: Hand-Rubbed Antique Brass