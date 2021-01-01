Christopher Knight Home Milton Mid-Century Modern Fabric Sectional Sofa Set, 7-Pcs Set, Light Grey / Natural

This Sectional sofa is the perfect addition to any living room, big or small. Design with the ability to fit any shape desirable, this sectional Is a must have for anyone on the hunt for a comfortable couch to relax on. Made with extra plush Cushions and upholstered with soft fabric, this sectional as comfortable as it is stylish. With its mid-century design, it is sure to please for years to come Includes: four (4) armless sectional chairs, one (1) corner sectional chair, one (1) right arm sectional chair, and one (1) left arm sectional chair Dimensions Armless: 31. 00"D x 22. 00"W x 31. 00"H | corner: 31. 00"D x 31. 00"W x 31. 00"H | right & left arm: 31. 00"D x 27. 00"W x 31. 00"H Material: fabric | Composition: 100% polyester | Leg Material: Birch | color: Light Grey | Leg Finish: natural Assembly required Ships in several boxes, may ship separately