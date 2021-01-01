From general
Milprox Compatible With Iphone 12 Mini Case (2020), Clear Transparent Shockproof Shell Protective Heavy Duty Bumper Cover With Electroplated Edge.
Advertisement
Material: Polycarbonate Brand: MILPROX Form Factor: Bumper Color: Red Compatible Phone Models: IPhone 12 Mini (2020) 5.4', IPhone 12 Mini Only 1.6 mm thin, fits as a glove and easy to install and remove. Ultra clear transparent case show the original beauty of iPhone. Metal electroplated edges design for good grip and fashion. Long lasting clarity resistant to yellowing. Raised bezels for enhanced protection. Precise cutouts easy access to all accessories, button wrapped anti-dust and response as original.