From orren ellis

Milpitas Conference Chair

$385.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Work in modern comfort and style with this office chair. The sleek styling of the metal frame and arms. This cushioned chair features a contoured mid-back design for excellent comfort in a lower-profile silhouette. Your new favorite office chair is height adjustable and features casters for easy maneuvering in a busy office space. Supple leatherette upholstery is available in your choice of colors to complement the decor theme of your office. Upholstery Color: Black

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com