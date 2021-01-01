From safavieh

Safavieh Milos Wicker Dining Chair - Set of 2-Finish:Grey

$216.00 on sale
($221.70 save 3%)
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

Finished in grey the natural shading of woven rattan imbues each chair with unique charm

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com