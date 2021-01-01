From club nine pets

Club Nine Pets Milo Orthopedic Dog Bed, Small, Pink

$125.30 on sale
($179.00 save 30%)
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

Keep your dog active with our TRUE ORTHOPEDIC dog beds, providing your pet with enhanced support to reduced stress on joints and muscles, for better health, mobility, jumping, or climbing stairs. Not only do they last longer; they also evenly distribute and balance a dog’s weight for greater support and consistent even seating for improved sleep quality. Perfect for soothing aches and pains to help your dog feel more rested and energetic.

