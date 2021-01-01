CANARM Milo 3-Light Chrome Bath Light

The MILO vanity collection features a radiant chrome finish that complement many interior settings. The cylindrical white opal glass shades are the essence of simple styling. They filter and emit the perfect amount of light and the vanity bar is made with solid metal built to last. This vanity fixture is ideal over your bathroom or powder room mirror and can be installed as an up or down light. The slim profile of the MILO collection will be a conversation piece. Available in a single sconce, 2-light and 4-light options.