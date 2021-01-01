From madison park
Madison Park Milly 3-pc. Geometric Coverlet Set, One Size , Pink
Advertisement
Transform your bedroom with cozy cottage charm of the Madison park Milly 3 piece cotton coverlet set. This cotton coverlet features a multi-colored patchwork print with geometric style quilting to create a delicate farmhouse look. A solid reverse complements the country print and the soft cotton filling provides exceptional warmth and comfort. The 2 matching shams pair perfectly with the coverlet to complete the shabby chic bedding set. Machine washable for easy care, this shabby chic coverlet brings a classic cottage update to your bedroom decor.# Pieces In Set: 3Included: 2 Standard Sham(s), 1 Coverlet(s)Quilt Style: PiecedWarmth Factor: LightweightBed Size: Full-QueenFill Weight: 36 oz. of FillBedding Measurements: 90 Width/Inches, 90 Length/InchesBedding Fiber Content: 100% CottonBedding Filling Content: 90% Cotton, 10% PolyesterFabric Description: JacquardSham Fiber Content: 100% CottonDecor Styles: FarmhouseSham Care: Machine WashBedding Care: Machine WashCountry of Origin: Imported