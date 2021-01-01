Million High Speed Ultra HDMI Cable 10 Feet (3.1m) with Ethernet - HDMI 2.0 Professional Support 4K 3D 2160P 1440P - Audio Return Channel.

HDMI High-Speed 2.0 with speeds of up to 18Gbps. Has a 48-Bit Deep Color, 3D, UHD and 4K (Ultra HD) HDTVs up to 60 frames per second and 32 channel audio that gives a modern resolution experience without experiencing network disruptions or low speeds. Million 2.0 High Speed HDMI Cable compatible with Blu-Ray player, Cable Box, Apple TV, Roku, PS3, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, AV Receiver, Computer or other HDMI-compatible device to your HDTV, display or projector. TRULY PREMIUM QUALITY Gold-plated connector and protective braided jacket ensure durability and eliminate interference for professional performance at a remarkably low price. Audio Return Channel (ARC) that combines both the audio and video channel in one cable. ROHS and HDCP (High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection) Compliance that ensure consumer safety and safe HDMI connection. Two Year 100% Money Back Satisfaction Warranty- If you have any questions or concerns please contact us by email at any time. 99.9% Oxygen