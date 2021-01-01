From handy living
Set of 2 Millie Dining Armchairs with Brown Finish Wood Seat Back Tan - Handy Living
This set of 2 Millie dining arm chairs boast a mid century modern design that will elevate your home. The chairs feature a solid hardwood frame, legs, seat back and arms in a brown finish and an upholstered seat cushion that provides the perfect amount of style and support. Ideal for casual and traditional spaces, these chairs will be a wonderful addition to a dining table, desk or simply anywhere you might need an extra seat. Color: Tan.