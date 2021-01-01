Kingston Brass Millennium FB4645ZX 4" Centerset Lavatory Faucet with Retail Pop-up Drain, Oil Rubbed Bronze

From the elegance of the Millennium Collection, this 4" centerset lavatory faucet will bring a refreshing touch of embellishment to your bathroom ensemble with its smooth design and metal cross handles. The faucet is equipped with the construction of high quality brass, zinc alloy, and ABS materials. Given the functionality of a durable washerless cartridge, the faucet offers a strong water flow rate of 1.2 GPM at 60 PSI. Built with a retail pop-up drain included, add a sophisticated air of style with the addition of this faucet to your bathroom ensemble, providing lasting reliability and endurance with a variety of enduring finishes ( Polished Chrome, Oil Rubbed Bronze, Satin Nickel).