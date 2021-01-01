Millbrooke Outdoor Post Light by Feiss Lighting - Color: Bronze - Finish: Antique - (OL15207ANBZ)

The Millbrooke Outdoor Post Light by Feiss evokes old-world charm with an updated aesthetic for contemporary homes. Inspired by 19th-century carriage lights, its cylindrical water glass shade is framed by a series of metal bands in a classic motif. Inside, its incandescent light emits a warm and welcoming glow to elegantly brighten exterior spaces with ease. This fixture is constructed from a unique composite material created to withstand harsh weather conditions for lasting illumination. Feiss, a Generation Lighting brand, began in New York when Murray Feiss came home after serving in the Navy during WWII and started selling porcelain lamps topped with his mother's hand sewn shades. Today, their products' authentic period details and energy efficient technologies are based on their motto, pride in the past and commitment to the future. Ranging from bronzed outdoor lighting to faceted crystal chandeliers, Feiss' unique, elegant products are built on the highest standards for materials and workmanship. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Bronze. Finish: Antique Bronze