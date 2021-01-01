From kirkland's
Milk Jug Pumpkins Framed Canvas Art Print
Advertisement
Bring some fall flair to your space with our Milk Jug Pumpkins Framed Canvas Art Print. You'll love having this autumnal accent hanging up in your home. Art measures 42L x 1.75W x 32H in. Distinctively printed on stretched canvas Wrapped edges complete the look Features milk jug and pumpkins subject Hues of white, orange, cream, and green Weight: 17.8 lbs. Hangs from back-mounted hardware Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.