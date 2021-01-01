From nostalgic warehouse

White Milk Glass Waldorf Single Dummy Door Knob with Keyhole New York Long Plate

$91.79
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

The clean lines and tailored style of this Waldorf Single Dummy Door Knob with New York Plate give a distinctive look that will last for years. Popular in the 1920s, particularly in bathrooms, these translucent white milk glass knobs were a staple in almost every home. All nostalgic warehouse door knobs are mounted on a solid forged brass base for durability and beauty. Finish: Polished Brass

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com