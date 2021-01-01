From rst brands
RST Brands Mili 6-Piece Wicker Patio Sectional Seating Set with Sunbrella Charcoal Grey Cushions
The Mili 6-Piece Deep Seating Sofa Sectional Set is something new in the world of outdoor furniture. Designed to offer a contemporary style not typically seen in outdoor sectional couches, this set looks as at-home on the beach as it does in the countryside. Whether you routinely hold large summer gatherings or you want to start, this set is the perfect outdoor furniture for a great time.