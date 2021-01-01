The Mili 6-Piece Deep Sofa Sectional Set is something new in the world of outdoor furniture. Designed to offer a contemporary style not typically seen in outdoor sectional couches, this set looks as at-home on the beach as it does in the countryside. Whether you routinely hold large summer gatherings or you want to start, this set is the perfect outdoor furniture for a great time. RST Brands Mili 6-Piece Metal Frame Patio Conversation Set with Sunbrella Cushion(s) Included | OP-PESS6-MIL-SPA-K