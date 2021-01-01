Rugs America Milford Palace Blue 8 ft. x 10 ft. Area Rug

Our ornate Palace Blue area rug radiates glam opulence fused with classic luxury, crafting a striking floor piece that anchors any room in contemporary sophistication. The beauty in this rug lies not only in its visual aesthetic but its versatility as well. Whether you’re looking to emphasize the timeless look of an antique-filled space or to bring depth and stateliness to a modern room, our Palace Blue rug knows how to ground a space. While it may be deemed bad manners to sit on the floor, its ultra-plush texture will surely tempt you.