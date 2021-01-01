From emser tile
Milestone 12" x 3" Porcelain Bullnose Tile Trim in Dust
Features:Chemical resistantFreeze-thaw cycle resistantProduct Type: BullnoseCorner Type: Peel and Stick: Trim Kit Pieces Included: Material: PorcelainMaterial Details: Glazed Body Match PorcelainColor: DustGlazed: YesGlass Finish: Polish Finish: Shade Variation: V2-Slight variationHand Painted: NoCountry of Origin: ItalySample Available: YesSample Part Number: MKTMILEDU0404-SAMPLE1Sold In Carton: YesPieces per Carton: 1Water Performance Level: #N/ACan Be Dry Cut: NoSpefications:ANSI A137.1 Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoNFPA 253 or ASTM E648 Compliant: OSHA Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Tile/ Carpet Tile Length - End to End: 12.01Overall Tile/ Carpet Tile Width - Side to Side: 3.03Overall Tile Thickness: 0.35Overall Product Weight: .99Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: