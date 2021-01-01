Miles Wood Buttons Bed by Huppe - Color: White - Finish: Wood tones - (9849UBB-S-05-CH010)

The Miles Wood Buttons Bed from Huppe took inspiration from Scandinavian design with an Italian flair. A classic piece that is part of the Miles collection which comes in a variety of pairing products to coordinate with. The Miles Wood Buttons Bed is an innovative piece that features a platform base with an upholstered headboard that consists of wood button detail for a stylish contemporary feel. It's easy and effortless to go in any modern bedroom that comes in a range of frame finishes and upholstered fabrics. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Color: White. Finish: Raw Birch