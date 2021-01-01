Miles Outdoor Pendant Light by Hinkley - Color: Clear - Finish: Satin Nickel - (2552SI)

The Miles Outdoor Pendant Light from Hinkley Lighting has a transitional style that is infused with a touch of nautical aesthetics that complement virtually any setting with an established decor. This product features an LED lamp housed behind a Clear Seedy Glass shade, which itself has a look like a carbonated beverage. The layered cap and canopy are made of a Coasted Elements, which make it resistant to rust and corrosion and enhance the maritime style of this product. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Shape: Cone. Color: Clear. Finish: Satin Nickel