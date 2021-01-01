Miles Floor Lamp by Visual Comfort - Color: White - Finish: Brass - (CHA 9724AB-WHT)

The Miles Floor Lamp by Visual Comfort offers a modern take on a familiar style. Constructed from steel, this minimal fixture features a distinct shade constructed from a thin panel of angled metal with an adjustable neck, allowing its energy-efficient LED task lighting to be focused in the desired direction. A slender rod curves to form a circular base and extends upward to support its exposed cord. Practical, refreshing, and sophisticated, this lamp is suitable for a variety of indoor applications. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Shape: Abstract. Color: White. Finish: Antique Burnished Brass