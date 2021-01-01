Miles Bed by Huppe - Color: Beige - Finish: Wood tones - (9853UA-W-05-CL007)

The Miles Bed by Huppe truly encompasses contemporary modern design. The available upholstery options for the headboard contrast with solid birch veneer creating an elevated bedroom. The bed's headboard allows a comfortable resting place for occupants where it is crafted with detail and precision. The angular legs add a modern twist to the frame with a platform height of twelve inches. The Miles Bed offers a range of different frame support options guaranteed for comfort. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Color: Beige.