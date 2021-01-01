Mile Wireless Outside Driveway Alarm Outdoor Motion Sensor Detector Driveway Alert System Rechargeable BatteryWeatherproofMute ModeClock and Alarm.

Best Quality Guranteed. Reliable & Dependable: Guaranteed 1/3-mile long range (1760 ft; 536m) tested in real-world settings with trees, buildings, walls, and vehicles for an accurate measure of wireless range. Weatherproof motion sensorsworks well in rain or snow! Multi-functional Receiver: The included receiver also works as a clock and alarm with completely adjustable chimes! Customize your chimes, sounds, volumes, and more! Work with Rechargeable Sensor & Expandable: The sensor is equipped with a rechargeable battery for up to 12 months on a full charge! Easily adjust the sensors sensitivity to avoid interference like leaves or small animals, or expand your security zone to up to 8 additional sensors on one receiver! Super Easy To Install And Customize: Install this wireless outdoor motion alert system in just a few minutes! Simply place your sensor(s) (expands up to 8) anywhere on your property, and get a c