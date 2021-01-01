Create a space that is fun and sophisticated with the delightful Miles 5-in-1 Convertible Crib by Baby Relax. Combining campaign and modern style, this charismatic crib is crafted with a sturdy wood construction and features a full panel headboard, vertical slats footboard and simple post style legs. Sleek and safe, this crib comes equipped with four mattress positions that allow you to adjust the height of the platform as your child grows. When your child is ready, the Miles conveniently converts from a crib to a daybed, toddler bed (with the Baby Relax Miles Toddler Guardrail sold separately) and finally a full size bed (frame not included). From functionality also sprang great design with modern features such as clean lines, a fresh classic graphite blue finish, and campaign style inspired aged brass dé£¯r metal plates that accent the corners of both the headboard and footboard. Combine the Miles 5-in-1 Convertible Crib with the rest of the Baby Relax Miles collection to design a playfully sophisticated nursery room that will live, move and grow alongside your child. DHP -Mile 4-in-1 Graphite Blue Convertible | DA7319B5-BL