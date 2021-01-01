Milburn 29" W Polyester Armchair

This armchair is the perfect piece to create a cozy seating area in your home or add an extra spot to sit in your bedroom. The chair founded top a solid and engineered wood frame, with tapered, square legs down below. It features a squared back with channel tufting and rolled arms for a traditional appeal. The tight seat cushion has thick foam over a sinuous spring seat deck making this chair extraordinarily comfortable. This armchair is upholstered with stain-resistant 100% polyester performance fabric, which helps guard against inevitable family spills. Body Fabric: Blue