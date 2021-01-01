From exquisite rugs
Milano Floral Hand Knotted Wool/Silk Gray Area Rug
Advertisement
Features:Material: Wool;SilkMaterial Details: New Zealand wool and silkConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: Hand-KnottedBacking Material: NoBacking Material Details: Rug Shape: Primary Color: GrayPattern: FloralFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: Cottage AmericanaRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: YesStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Product Care -: Professional cleaningLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Professional cleaningColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: Spefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Dimensions:Rug Size: Pile Height (Rug Size: Rectangle 14' x 18', Rectangle 6' x 9', Rectangle 9' x 12'): 1Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9'): 72Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): 108Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 14' x 18'): 168Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9'): 108Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): 144Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 14' x 18'): 216Assembly:Warranty: Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 8'