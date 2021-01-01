From furniture
Milano Credenza
Advertisement
The Milano Credenza is a highly functioning addition to your dining room or kitchen area. Featuring 4 doors with a horizontal channel styling accented with modern bronze finished custom hardware; the credenza is reflective of high fashion from its renowned namesake fashion capitol of the world, Milan, Italy. The left side facing interior houses two adjustable/removable shelves that are also reversible to a notched side for wine bottle storage. The right side facing interior houses one drawer lin