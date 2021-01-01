Milano Christmas Trees 29 in. x 17 in. Non-Slip Outdoor Door Mat

Welcome guests with a little festive cheer with this fun doormat! Crafted from coir, fiber taken from the outer husk of a coconut, this piece is designed to leave dirt at the door. It showcases a whimsical pattern with six different Christmas trees in hues of beige, red, and green, so it’s the perfect pick for your holiday decor. Plus, designed for all-weather, it’s the perfect addition to your front porch. Color: Brown/Red/Green