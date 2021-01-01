Amazonia Milano 9-Piece Square Patio Dining Set | Eucalyptus Wood | Ideal for Outdoors and Indoors, Seating Capacity: 8

Amazonia Milano 9-Piece Square Patio Dining Set | Eucalyptus Wood | Ideal for Outdoors and Indoors:【9-Piece Set】This set includes 8 high quality 100% FSC certified eucalyptus armchairs and 1 square table. This set is ideal for both indoors and patio and will make your outdoors an elegant space to enjoy with family and friends.【FREE maintenance kit included】Easy to maintain and clean. This kit includes: a wood cleaner, brush, gloves, sponge, emery paper, paint brush, Cotton cloth, and wood sealer oil. For best protection, perform this maintenance every season or as often as desired.【Dimensions & Weight】 Table: 59L x 59W x 29H. Chairs: 23L x 24.5W x 35H. Seating Dimensions: 17D x 20W x 17H.【Sturdy & Durable Design】Amazonia products can be left outside throughout the year and can withstand all types of weather, but it is recommended that they are treated with a wood sealer oil to maintain the golden-reddish finish.【Comfortable & Convenient】Chairs are lightweight making it easy to move around and store. 【High Quality 100% FSC Certified Wood】 At Amazonia, we offer the highest quality and the most sustainable and natural products for your home and patio. Our wood can withstand prolonged weathering and heavy impacts in the living environment. Hardware is made of galvanized steel.【Storage During Winter】When storing this product, do not put in rooms that are centrally heated, as this will cause the wood to dry out and possibly shrink and crack. Cool, well-ventilated sheds are the most suitable location.【Warranty】1-Year Limited Manufacturer Warranty.