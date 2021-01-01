From fresca
Fresca Milano 32 in. Modern Bathroom Vanity Cabinet Only in Rosewood
Advertisement
The Fresca Milano bathroom cabinet is fresh, sleek and contemporary. It has a unique tapered square shape and a lovely Rosewood finish that would add elegance to any space. (2) roomy, soft closing drawers can accommodate everyday essentials. With soft rounded edges and curvy, brushed door pulls, this cabinet adds a modern touch to any bathroom. The Fresca Milano Modern Bathroom Cabinet is also available in a 32 width and is offered in Chestnut, Rosewood, Glossy White or White Oak finishes.