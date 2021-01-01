Milana LED Pendant Light by Marset - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (A699-110)

The Milana LED Pendant Light by Marset was created by Barcelona-based designer Jaume RamÃ­rez based on the simple idea of moving the point of light. Deconstructing the archetype of the lamp, a simple cylinder and conical shade are suspended from the ceiling and can be moved both vertically and horizontally into countless compositions. This flexibility is enabled by a counterweight that, when hung between two points, allows the user to position and reposition the point of light with ease. Marset, making its start in 1940s Spain casting metals, has truly come a long way. Now an award-wining designer lighting company, Marset aims to create every piece with modernism and innovation in mind. Sometimes quirky, always distinguished; the fixtures become a living art piece that can be treasured for years to come. Shape: Cone. Color: Grey. Finish: Grey