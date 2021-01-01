J Queen New York Milan Oatmeal Window Straight Valance. The Milan straight window valance is exquisite with its fine details and sophisticated use of ivory and taupe tones. This beautiful woven jacquard damask window treatment is rich with its textured herringbone weave. Embellished with a solid taupe woven border detail, this valance is the perfect addition to your bedroom decor. The 3-inch header and 3-inch rod pocket make this valance easy to hang. Pair this valance with the Milan window panels and bedding collection by J Queen New York for a complete look. Includes: 1 window straight valance: 18 in x 88 in