Rhody Rug Milan Natural 4 ft. x 6 ft. Oval Indoor/Outdoor Braided Area Rug

Classical styling and a palette of rich sophisticated colors put this rug in a class of its own. Designed to go anywhere you live--perfect for the family room, kitchen, mudroom, country porch or patio. Constructed of softly textured polypropylene cover yarns that stand up to the demands of sun, rain and dirt, with crush-resistant knitted filling that provides cushiony support. Because water drains right through the fibers, the rug dries quickly and is impervious to mold and mildew. Color: Natural.