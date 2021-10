Elevate the look of any room in your home with a Rhody Rug 8 ft. x 8 ft. Area Rug. This braided rug will add a rustic element for a welcoming touch to your space. It has stain-resistant fabrics and fade-resistant materials. It is multi-colored, adding to your already welcoming design. This round rug has a 100% polypropylene construction, which adds style and comfort. It has a braided weave type and the same pattern on both sides. Color: Red Brick.