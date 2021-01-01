Milaca Folding Plastic Side Table

Escape the chaos of your daily digital routine with the Eco-Friendly Essential Folding Side Table. The table folds flat and provides a handle making it easy to get away and recharge.This product has the look and feel of natural wood but is made from recycled raw materials, which means that more plastic is reclaimed (and less ends up in land-fill!). We understand the importance of responsible manufacturing which is why we recycle our raw materials and we operate a solar farm at our facility. The essential folding side table is just that, essential. It does not matter if it’s in your cabin or the backyard of your parents’ house, this is your table. Wherever you go, your product will follow you through life and be there when you need that comfortable haven. With a 12-year residential limited warranty, you can be assured that no matter how real life gets, The essential side table will always be there for you. Did we mention that it is water-resistant? Unlike wood, our material repels water and other liquids (like craft beer and wine) so it’s perfect for parties. This product comes fully assembled and assembled dimensions are 20"L x 17"H x 14"W (7lbs). Still not sure? Request a free product swatch so you can view the color and composition in person. Don’t waste time and money on a table that is going to require constant upkeep. You only get one life, live it by your rules. Table Top Color: Black/Ivory