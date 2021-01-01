Mikrotik CRS112-8P-4S-IN 8 Gigabit Port PoE Smart Switch 4 SFP Cages with 802.3af/at PoE/PoE+ and Passive PoE Autosensing

Mikrotik CRS CRS112-8P-4S-IN 8 Gigabit Port PoE Smart Switch 4 SFP Cages with 802.3af/at PoE/PoE+ and Passive PoE Autosensing Four SFP ports provide optical fiber connectivity options to support uplinks of up to 1 Gbps There is secondary DC jack on the back of the enclosure that supports 48-57 V power supply (not included, can be purchased separately) CRS112-8P-4S-IN can power 802.3af/at devices if 48-57 V DC input is used (unit will automatically detect and provide correct power to devices) Max current is 1 A per port if input voltage is 18-28 V, 450 mA if 48-57 V. Total limit is 2.8A@24V and 1.4A@48-57V