Alder & Ore Mike Floor Lamp - Color: Brass - Size: 1 light

A dashing modern design showcasing real attention to detail. Unify the refined tone of your living rooms with the panache of the Mike Floor Lamp by Alder & Ore. The stately design delights the eye's in its gorgeous iron segments. From top to bottom, sleek metal fleshes out the silhouette from its slender column to its perfectly square base. A striated glass cover emphasizes the crisp contour of the column with elegant results. Topped with a charming glass finial, its spacious linen shade screens a vibrant light into a generous source of glare-free illumination. Color: Brass. Finish: Aged Brass